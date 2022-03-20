Fife property: Spacious and versatile 4-bedroom detached bungalow has beautiful open outlook within peaceful village setting

Conveniently set on one level, the exclusive family home is tastefully presented with neutral décor and warm wood finishes and promises a wealth of living space both inside and out.

The bright and airy accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, family room, cloakroom/WC, formal dining room, dual-aspect lounge, conservatory, impressive kitchen, neighbouring utility room with access to a shower room, home office with private entrance, master bedroom with luxury en-suite shower room, a further three well-proportioned double bedrooms with built-in storage, and a lovely three-piece family bathroom.

Externally, a gated cobbled driveway and attached double garage provide excellent private parking, while the home is hugged by neatly lawned wraparound gardens, with leafy tree borders and a secluded dining terrace to the rear.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £535,000, more details can be found HERE.

Craigie Hill, Drumoig Gated entrance and driveway.

Craigie Hill, Drumoig Extensive parking area and double garage.

Craigie Hill, Drumoig The entrance vestibule houses useful storage and is enhanced by terracotta-toned floor tiling.

Craigie Hill, Drumoig The family room has terracotta-toned floor tiling, continuing from the vestibule, and garden access.