Fife property: Spacious townhouse in centre of historic Falkland now on the market

This charming B-listed property is in a prime position next to the church within the centre of the village. Believed to date from 1777, the property was originally the village saddler’s house an shop.

With its white painted facade and red pantile roof, it was one of the first houses to be improved and restored under the NTS Little Houses Improvement Scheme.

The accommodation is laid out over four level with the ground floor comprising the kitchen, formal dining room, double bedroom and family bathroom.

On the first floor the drawing room, with open fire, looks out over the village square and has access through to the library/bedroom five at the rear of the house. There are two further bedrooms on this level.

The master bedroom can be found on the attic floor and benefits from good storage and an ensuite bathroom. A Velux window has excellent views over the palace orchard.

At garden level, the playroom with workshop and store, together with a shower room and garden store completes the accommodation.

To the rear, the property has an enclosed garden with an attractive mix of plants, trees and shrubs.

Saddlers House is on the market with Galbraith for offers over £425,000. For more information click here

1 . Saddlers House, Falkland The large drawing room on the first floor. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

2 . Saddlers House, Falkland The drawing room with open fire. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

3 . Saddlers House, Falkland The kitchen can be found on the ground floor. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales