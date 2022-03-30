Fife property: Stunning 3-bedroom semi-detached house finished to an amazing standard with large driveway and landscaped garden

The accommodation is in genuine move-in condition and comprises entrance hallway, spacious living room with fresh modern décor, stunning modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and room for a dining table, master bedroom with beautiful en-suite shower room, further two generous-sized double bedrooms, and a beautiful downstairs bathroom suite.

Externally, to the front is a large driveway providing off-street parking and an area of lawn, while there is a fully enclosed and landscaped garden to the side and rear of the house.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £170,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch Entrance hall and staircase. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales