Front of property.

Fife property: Stunning 3-bedroom semi-detached house finished to an amazing standard with large driveway and landscaped garden

Situated in a quiet residential area in the village of Markinch, this immaculately presented house has high quality interior design and fantastic modern upgrades.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:07 pm

The accommodation is in genuine move-in condition and comprises entrance hallway, spacious living room with fresh modern décor, stunning modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and room for a dining table, master bedroom with beautiful en-suite shower room, further two generous-sized double bedrooms, and a beautiful downstairs bathroom suite.

Externally, to the front is a large driveway providing off-street parking and an area of lawn, while there is a fully enclosed and landscaped garden to the side and rear of the house.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £170,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch

Entrance hall.

2. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch

Entrance hall and staircase.

3. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch

Living room.

4. Sweetbank Crescent, Markinch

Living room.

Fife
