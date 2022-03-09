Fife property: Stunning 4-bedroom detached villa finished to a high standard and sitting on a substantial plot

The impressive accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hall, lounge with bay window and log burning stove, open plan sitting room/kitchen, sun room, large utility room, two good sized double bedrooms with storage, and a luxury bathroom with free standing double ended bath and separate shower enclosure.
The upper level is accessed via a split level landing with decorative feature double-glazed window and features two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and eaves storage, and a second contemporary bathroom suite with bath and walk-in shower.
Externally, the property sits on a substantial plot with the front garden mainly laid to lawn and a stone chipped driveway providing off-street parking for several cars and leading to a double garage at the rear, while the rear garden is accessed via a timber gate and is mainly laid to lawn with a paved patio area, established borders, and a greenhouse.