Fife property: Stunning 4-bedroom mid-terrace Edwardian house close to beach has been modernised but retains period charm

The C-Listed property has been tastefully modernised, however, it retains many charming period features including original staircase, cornicing, cupola, fireplaces, and sash and case windows throughout.

The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, reception hall with feature arch, bay windowed living room with fireplace, attractive fitted kitchen with island breakfast bar and integrated appliances, dining room with French doors to garden, back staircase leading to single bedroom/study, shower room, original ornate wooden staircase, contemporary bathroom on mezzanine level, upper landing with storage, generously proportioned double bedroom with bay window and fireplace, two further well-presented double bedrooms, and access to a floored attic via a Ramsay ladder.

Externally, there is a private garden to the front and a good sized garden at the rear with wooden children’s playhouse and sandpit.

On the market with Gillespie Macandrew for offers over £290,000, more details can be found HERE.

