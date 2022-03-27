Front of property.

Fife property: Stunning and handsome 4-bedroom detached Victorian villa on an elevated plot with generous garden grounds

Located on a sizeable plot in a popular residential area of Kirkcaldy, this lovely house was built around 1890 and has been modernised and upgraded while sympathetically retaining its charm and character.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:07 pm

The bright accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hallway, drawing room, sitting room, dining room, modern dining kitchen, pantry/utility room, and a shower room, while the upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two double bedrooms, single bedroom, and a contemporary shower room.

Externally, a single garage provides off-street parking, while the beautifully landscaped front garden has a lawn, two paths, established plants and shrubs, and an upper paved terrace. The private enclosed rear garden is again beautifully landscaped and has a lawn bordered by stone chips, plants/shrubs, paved terrace, stocked planters, workshop, and a coal bunker.

On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £365,000, more details can be found HERE.

