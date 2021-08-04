Fife property: Stunning and unique 6-bedroom converted church hall with striking original features

Although updated for contemporary living, the building retains all its architectural integrity with soaring, vaulted ceilings, original timber floors, and period, leaded-pane windows.

Exuding style and character throughout, the sympathetically restored property represents a unique family home and comprises entrance hall, exceptional open-plan living space including modern kitchen, five ground floor double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and one with en-suite WC, and a luxurious four-piece family bathroom. In addition, reached via a timber staircase from the living area, a galleried mezzanine level provides an outstanding setting for the incredible master bedroom, with its striking feature stained-glass window yielding far-reaching views towards Largo Law.

Externally, the property enjoys enclosed, private gardens, comprising an expansive lawned area and a sunny, west-facing courtyard, while a large driveway offers parking for four cars and a cellar provides useful outdoor storage.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £420,000, more details can be found HERE.

