Fife property: Stunning extended 2-bedroom semi-detached house with dazzling kitchen and boutique style bathroom

The many special features throughout the property include the grey gloss fitted kitchen and breakfast room, boutique style family bathroom, newly installed ground floor WC, superb feature lighting, and a fabulous selection of designer radiators.
Set over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, full length lounge/dining room with French doors to the rear garden, amazing kitchen and breakfast room with a fantastic array of integrated appliances, and a WC, while the upper level features two good sized double bedrooms with feature lighting, and a magnificent family bathroom with roll top bath and separate corner shower.
Externally, the front and side gardens are fully monoblocked providing off-street parking for several vehicles, while the fully enclosed rear garden includes artificial grass, a rotary clothes dryer, custom built decking with an awning, and an outside tap.
On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £150,000, more details can be found HERE.