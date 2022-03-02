Front of property (house on right with porch).

Fife property: Stunning extended 2-bedroom semi-detached house with dazzling kitchen and boutique style bathroom

Located in a residential area of Kirkcaldy, this immaculately presented family home has been extended and upgraded to an exceptional standard.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:31 pm

The many special features throughout the property include the grey gloss fitted kitchen and breakfast room, boutique style family bathroom, newly installed ground floor WC, superb feature lighting, and a fabulous selection of designer radiators.

Set over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, full length lounge/dining room with French doors to the rear garden, amazing kitchen and breakfast room with a fantastic array of integrated appliances, and a WC, while the upper level features two good sized double bedrooms with feature lighting, and a magnificent family bathroom with roll top bath and separate corner shower.

Externally, the front and side gardens are fully monoblocked providing off-street parking for several vehicles, while the fully enclosed rear garden includes artificial grass, a rotary clothes dryer, custom built decking with an awning, and an outside tap.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £150,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Tower Terrace, Kirkcaldy

Hallway.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Tower Terrace, Kirkcaldy

The lounge has twin feature lighting, cornice, solid oak skirtings, twin designer radiators, and a feature wall with resin feature fireplace.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Tower Terrace, Kirkcaldy

Dining area with double French doors leading out to the rear garden.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Tower Terrace, Kirkcaldy

The kitchen has a fantastic selection of base, wall and tall cabinets with grey gloss fronts perfectly contrasted by solid worktops.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
FifeKirkcaldy
Next Page
Page 1 of 4