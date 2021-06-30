Fife property: Stunning traditional 4-bedroom cottage in a superb countryside setting
Located above the popular coastal town of Burntisland with aspects over the countryside in all directions, Hatton Cottage is a lovely home with wonderful gardens.
Set on one level, the accommodation comprises reception hallway, kitchen, utility, WC, living room, conservatory, sun room, cosy family room with open fire, formal dining room, four piece family bathroom, master bedroom with modern en-suite shower room, and three further bedrooms.
Externally, there is a large outbuilding, greenhouses and a gravel driveway providing ample off-street parking for several cars and leading to a double garage. Superb landscaped gardens surround the property with raised beds, vegetable plots, fruit trees, lawn, stunning herbaceous border, mature hedging, hidden garden, and a woodland with meandering footpaths.
On the market with Maloco & Associates for offers over £425,000, more details can be found HERE.