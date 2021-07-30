Fife property: Stylish 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with stunning interior design and fantastic sea views
Situated within a small cul-de-sac in a quiet area of Methil, this fabulous house boasts impressive interior styling and wonderful views at the front which extend over the local neighbourhood across the Forth to East Lothian.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:52 pm
Full of character and intrigue, the accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, dining room, lounge with bay window, contemporary shower room, and a kitchen/diner with French doors leading to a courtyard garden, while the upper level features three good sized bedrooms, a dormer window in the master offering magnificent sea views.
Externally, there are gardens to front and rear, while a garage provides space for storage or parking.
On the market with Your Move for offers over £135,000, more details can be found HERE.
Page 1 of 8