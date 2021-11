Set predominantly on one level, the accommodation comprises vestibule, hallway, lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, three bedrooms, and a shower room, with a fourth bedroom on the attic floor.

Externally, there is a garage and driveway parking for several vehicles to the front with easy maintained garden ground to the rear.

On the market with Morton Napier for offers over £220,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy Hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy Hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Chapel Road, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales