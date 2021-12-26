Fife property: Superb 4-bedroom luxury detached villa with amazing extras in exclusive rural development

Part of an exclusive development of just 17 houses, the property is in immaculate condition and features wonderful bespoke accommodation, including a home cinema room, bar, and double garage with gym and sauna.

The ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, study, lounge, open plan kitchen living area with modern fitted kitchen, utility room, cinema room, bar, and a shower room with WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, second bedroom with en-suite, two other generous double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a large mono blocked drive to the front offers parking for several cars and access to the integral double garage with home gym and sauna, and the large rear garden has areas of patio and lawn.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £475,000, more details can be found HERE.

