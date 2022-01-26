Fife property: Superb 5-bedroom modern detached house in stunning rural setting with wonderful far-reaching views

The contemporary family home was constructed in 2018 and finished to a very high standard, offering flexible and attractive living space and a superb outlook, particularly from the first floor where the Firth of Forth is a backdrop.

The ground floor houses versatile and extensive living areas and comprises sitting room, impressive double height sun room, kitchen/dining room with central island and breakfast bar, utility room, pantry, family room, study, and a WC, while a timber staircase leads to the upper level which features an outstanding principal bedroom suite with Juliet balcony, en-suite shower room, dressing room and fitted wardrobes, as well as a further four bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is ample parking to the front of the house and access to the integral double garage, while the south facing rear garden is fully enclosed and has a large L-shaped lawn with exceptional views over the neighbouring farmland, as well as an area of boxed-in vegetable beds, flagstone terrace for outdoor entertaining, and a garden shed.

On the market with Savills for offers over £790,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Firth View, Beley Bridge, St Andrews Sitting room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Firth View, Beley Bridge, St Andrews Sun room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Firth View, Beley Bridge, St Andrews Kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Firth View, Beley Bridge, St Andrews Kitchen. Photo: Savills Photo Sales