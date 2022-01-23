Front of property.

Fife property: Superb elevated 5-bedroom detached bungalow with beautiful landscaped gardens and stunning open views

This magnificent executive bungalow is situated in a substantial plot within a quiet residential location of individually designed family homes in the village of Leslie.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:00 pm

The property offers the perfect mix of family living with lovely views across open countryside.

The flexible accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge, family/games room, dining room, modern breakfasting kitchen, utility room, four double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes, two en-suite shower-rooms, and a family bathroom. A wrought iron spiral staircase in the lounge leads to the lower level which features a bedroom/snug and a home office/study area.

Externally, a large driveway to the front leads to a detached quadruple garage, while the beautiful landscaped garden grounds on all sides provide a picture postcard setting.

On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

Fife
