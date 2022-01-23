Fife property: Superb elevated 5-bedroom detached bungalow with beautiful landscaped gardens and stunning open views

The property offers the perfect mix of family living with lovely views across open countryside.

The flexible accommodation comprises entrance hallway, lounge, family/games room, dining room, modern breakfasting kitchen, utility room, four double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes, two en-suite shower-rooms, and a family bathroom. A wrought iron spiral staircase in the lounge leads to the lower level which features a bedroom/snug and a home office/study area.

Externally, a large driveway to the front leads to a detached quadruple garage, while the beautiful landscaped garden grounds on all sides provide a picture postcard setting.

On the market with Home Sweet Home Estate Agents for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

