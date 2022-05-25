Fife property: Superb modern 5-bedroom house finished to an exceptional standard in stunning rural setting with spectacular garden

This beautiful family house has high specification fixtures and fittings throughout and contemporary features, including an air source heating system, with bright and airy open plan living spaces.

The accommodation is arranged on two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, sitting room, sun room, kitchen/dining room, utility room, larder, family room/bedroom, and a WC, while the upper level features a principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, dressing room, and Juliet balcony, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, single bedroom/study, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Externally, there is a gravelled parking area to the front with access to an integral garage, while the garden, which wraps around the south and west of the house, is truly spectacular. Fully enclosed by a wooden fence, it is principally laid to lawn with beautifully stocked flower beds and established borders, and features two paved patios, solid oak constructed gazebo, summer house, and a stone barbecue.

On the market with Savills for offers over £825,000, more details can be found HERE.

