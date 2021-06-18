Fife property: Superbly finished ground and garden level 3-bedroom flat in prime position on handsome Victorian terrace

The property has been fully refurbished and is in excellent decorative condition with high quality fittings throughout. The accommodation is flexible and on the ground floor comprises shared vestibule, entrance hall with cupboards, drawing room with access to balcony and steps to garden, modern kitchen, principal bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower, and a bathroom.

The lower ground floor is accessed by a door from the front courtyard or by internal stairs from the ground floor and features a galley kitchen, sitting room with door to garden, utility room, two bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms, and a separate WC.

Externally, there is a lower ground courtyard in front with an outside store, and a long, west facing, terraced garden behind, while a communal central garden is shared by the three streets which surround it.

On the market with Savills for offers over £875,000, more details can be found HERE.

