Fife property: This individually designed 3-bedroom detached villa is finished to a high standard and sits in a quiet location

The accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, generously proportioned open plan lounge and kitchen with patio doors, double bedroom with built-in storage, and a luxury family bathroom, while the upper level houses the large master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, study area and stunning en-suite shower room, a further double bedroom with fitted storage, WC with quality fittings, and a large walk-in cupboard.

Externally, there is a large driveway to the front with electric car charge point, while the well kept enclosed garden to the rear features a large paved patio area, lawn, vegetable plot to side, timber shed, and a home office/garden room with power.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £320,000, more details can be found HERE.

