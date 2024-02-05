Fife property: Three bedroomed lodge house in rural setting with equestrian facilities on a 2.25 acre plot

Set in a rural setting, the original part of Inchdairnie East Lodge dates from the mid-19th century when it was built as the lodge for Inchdairnie House. The original part of the property is built of stone with the property being later extended through the years to provide a spacious home providing a blend of period and more modern features.

The property boasts three reception rooms, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a shower room. Outside there’s a log cabin with a log burner and power, and a stable block with three loose boxes, pony box, tack room and hay shed.

There’s also an outdoor arena with rubber crumb surface, which is partly floodlit, and four paddocks.

A large mono-block parking area at the front of the property has room for up to eight cars.

Inside the property offers spacious, flexible and well proportioned accommodation with a bright kitchen dining room and three good sized double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes.

The bathroom has a separate shower and Jacuzzi bath, and there’s also a separate shower room with walk in shower.

A family room with a traditional fireplace with log burner and a stone wall feature offers a cosy space to relax, while another log burner and a lovely bay window can be found in the sitting room.

A utility room is located off the kitchen dining room.

The timber built log cabin to the rear of the property could have many uses as it has a log burner, light, power and a phone line.

Inchdairnie East Lodge is currently on the market with Galbraith for offers over £470,000. For more information click here.

