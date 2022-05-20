Fife property: Unique 5-bedroom detached villa in tranquil cul-de-sac waterside location with stunning views of the Forth Bridge

The property commands a generously sized plot and offers exceptionally spacious, flexible, and comfortable accommodation over two levels.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, open plan living/dining room with wall to ceiling windows, modern stylish dining kitchen, utility room with door to rear garden, four good sized double bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room), and a contemporary four-piece family bathroom, while the upper level has been converted to form a luxurious master bedroom with dressing area, stunning en-suite bathroom, and breath taking views of the Forth Bridge.

Externally, the property boasts two driveways (one gated) and a double garage to the front, with private enclosed gardens to both front and rear, the latter featuring an intimate patio area, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

On the market with Warners for offers over £520,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. East Bay, North Queensferry Main driveway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. East Bay, North Queensferry Hallway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. East Bay, North Queensferry Living / dining room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. East Bay, North Queensferry Living / dining room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales