Fife property: Unique and unusual 5-bedroom terraced house with lovely traditional features and panoramic views

Set over three levels, the ground floor consists of main door access and a spacious hallway giving access to a lounge, dining room, and family kitchen, as well as a large space, currently used for storage, that can be converted to another bedroom or office.

The first floor comprises two bedrooms, one with stylish en-suite, family bathroom, and a well-designed attic room with lovely views which is accessed from a separate staircase to the rear, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms with panoramic views across Perthshire.

Externally, a large garden to the rear is laid to lawn and offers a spacious private area to enjoy, while there is ample on-street parking at the front of the property and private parking to the rear.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £220,000, more details can be found HERE.

