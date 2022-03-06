Front of property.

Fife property: Unique and unusual 5-bedroom terraced house with lovely traditional features and panoramic views

Located in the town of Newburgh in the north of Fife, this lovely home sits on an elevated position with delightful views and offers a wealth of accommodation with opportunities to extend.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 4:07 pm

Set over three levels, the ground floor consists of main door access and a spacious hallway giving access to a lounge, dining room, and family kitchen, as well as a large space, currently used for storage, that can be converted to another bedroom or office.

The first floor comprises two bedrooms, one with stylish en-suite, family bathroom, and a well-designed attic room with lovely views which is accessed from a separate staircase to the rear, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms with panoramic views across Perthshire.

Externally, a large garden to the rear is laid to lawn and offers a spacious private area to enjoy, while there is ample on-street parking at the front of the property and private parking to the rear.

On the market with McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £220,000, more details can be found HERE.

