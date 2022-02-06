Fife property: Unique eco-designed 5-bedroom detached house with striking façade, turf roof and spectacular countryside views

Quietly positioned in a lovely rural setting a few miles from Leven, the property has all the elements of a grand design, from a stunning façade with full height windows, to a turf roof accessed from the second floor balcony, as well as solid hardwood doors and flooring throughout.

The beautifully proportioned accommodation spans three floors with the ground floor comprising sitting room, exceptional open-plan kitchen/dining room with breakfasting island, utility room, bedroom four with en-suite shower room, snug/bedroom five, and a WC.

Stairs lead to the first floor and a large mezzanine which gives access to a stunning main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk-in dressing room and amazing views, bedroom two with en-suite shower room, bedroom three/study, and a further WC, while the second floor features a family room/library with glazed doors that lead to the large balcony and stunning views over open countryside, along with access to the turf roof.

Externally, to the front of the house the garden is surrounded by a high feature stone wall and is mainly chipped with a large patio area, while to the rear is a large lawn, gravel parking area, greenhouse and an area suitable for a vegetable garden, as well as an extensive double garage with workshop/storage area and a games room situated directly above.

On the market with Galbraith for offers over £725,000, more details can be found HERE.

