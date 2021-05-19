Fife property: Visually striking 4-bedroom detached villa with balcony and woodland outlook
Immaculately presented throughout, this beautiful executive villa sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in the north of Glenrothes, secluded but close to all the town’s amenities.
The visually stunning property comprises vestibule, hallway, living room, dining room, family room, second dining area with doors to the rear garden, kitchen, utility room, study/office, and WC on the ground floor, while the upper level features a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and en-suite bathroom, a further three generous double bedrooms, family bathroom, and a balcony accessed from the landing.
Externally, there is a driveway with parking for several cars leading to a double garage, and lovely landscaped gardens, with the rear garden very private and looking out over woodland.
On the market with Your Move for offers over £374,995, more details can be found HERE.