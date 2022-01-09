Fife property: Wonderful and uniquely designed 6-bedroom luxury detached villa in quiet rural setting

The six-bedroom, multiple reception-room villa offers unrivalled versatility, with stylish interior design and bespoke high quality finishings throughout.

With a facade of Siberian larch planking, the property is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises split reception hall, double height lounge with distinct areas for relaxing and dining, oak floored gym and dance studio, cloakroom, smart WC, family room, kitchen overlooking the garden, utility and storage room, boiler room, dual aspect double bedroom, and a triple aspect master bedroom suite with dressing area and luxurious five-piece en-suite.

From the reception hall, a solid cherry staircase leads to an upper landing and access to two large bedrooms with stunning views, a third bedroom with an exceptional floor to ceiling curved wall, and a high specification family bathroom, while turning right leads to a dramatic office/library overlooking the lounge, versatile family playroom, and a second suite comprising double bedroom, en-suite bathroom, and a delightful room fitted with bespoke children's storage.

Externally, the property has plenty of private parking, an excellent outdoor office, workshop, landscaped gardens, children's play area, wooden deck, further storage, shed, greenhouse, and a three acre paddock.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £650,000, more details can be found HERE.

