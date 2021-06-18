Fife venues join Scotland’s Summer Garden Festival with host of family activities

From now until August 15 gardens across the country will be celebrating the season with activities for all the family.

The festival has been organised by Discover Scottish Gardens.

Gardens taking part include Cambo Estate where there will be workshops on ‘no-dig’ and ‘straw bale’ gardening, as well as a lama’s tea party.

Fife venues are part of the summer garden festival

On August14, there is also a chance for visitors to make their own flower crowns.

On June 27, there’s a chance to follow another trail, this time around the Hidden Gardens of St Andrews, while Teasses Estate near Cupar will also host its annual summer open day.

Catherine Erskine, who chairs Discover Scottish Gardens, said: “With more holidaymakers than ever expected to spend time in Scotland this summer, the Festival offers a chance to discover more of our beautiful gardens and enjoy them in new and exciting ways.”

