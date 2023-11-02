First home owners move in to phase one of St Andrews West landmark development
HeadonS1 is a joint venture between two award winning family run developer teams, St Andrews based Headon, and S1 Developments, based in Edinburgh. The properties offer a contemporary interpretation of classic East Neuk architecture.
Signature features include high ceilings, extra large bright windows, generous connected living spaces, and links to the outdoors. They have underfloor heating, and pre wiring for EV chargers is a standard feature in many of the homes. A shared electric car scheme is about to become operational within the development.
The development, which also has a central green corridor which will run through, has sold 85% of the homes in phase one.
Joe Headon, on behalf of both HeadonS1 and St Andrews West LLP, said: “We are delighted that our very first residents have moved in. We want everyone living here to really enjoy all the benefits that the overall vision it will deliver as it progresses. “
The St Andrews West project has already provided the location for the new Madras College, with the R&A announcing in October 2022 that it is to establish new headquarters at St Andrews West. Two new care homes will also be built. Future phases include provision for a hotel, retail businesses, medical centre and office accommodation will all be delivered, alongside land being given over to St Andrews University.