For Sale: Dramatic coastal residential estate of rare beauty with wonderful landscape and ever-changing views

Mugdrum House itself is a delightful and spacious country residence and comprises entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, office/study, principal bedroom with en-suite, a further four bedrooms, four more bathrooms, and domestic offices.

The house is surrounded by extensive lawns and shrubbery and has a fabulous terrace with dramatic views over the Firth of Tay.

The rest of the estate, which covers around 77 acres in total, includes a further three houses – Gate Lodge, Mugdrum Cottage and Garden Cottage – and as well as woodlands of rare quality and maturity, the grounds feature a walled garden, three grazing paddocks, an eight acre pond, and an arable field.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1,850,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Mugdrum Estate, Newburgh, Fife Entrance to estate and Gate Lodge.

2. Mugdrum Estate, Newburgh, Fife Drive.

3. Mugdrum Estate, Newburgh, Fife Rear of Mugdrum House.

4. Mugdrum Estate, Newburgh, Fife Entrance hall.