For Sale: Dramatic coastal residential estate of rare beauty with wonderful landscape and ever-changing views
Located near the town of Newburgh on the north coast of Fife, Mugdrum is a stunning estate in a spectacular arboreal setting with views over the Firth of Tay.
Mugdrum House itself is a delightful and spacious country residence and comprises entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, sitting room, dining kitchen, office/study, principal bedroom with en-suite, a further four bedrooms, four more bathrooms, and domestic offices.
The house is surrounded by extensive lawns and shrubbery and has a fabulous terrace with dramatic views over the Firth of Tay.
The rest of the estate, which covers around 77 acres in total, includes a further three houses – Gate Lodge, Mugdrum Cottage and Garden Cottage – and as well as woodlands of rare quality and maturity, the grounds feature a walled garden, three grazing paddocks, an eight acre pond, and an arable field.
On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1,850,000, more details can be found HERE.