Free online event will give update on current state of the property market

Hosted by ESPC via Zoom, the event will provide an update on how the property market has performed in the first three months of 2021 and discuss how things may perform in the future.

There will be presentations by Shirley Mushet, mortgage advisor at ESPC Mortgages, and solicitor Katherine McGill from Thorntons, and a panel of experts will be on hand to answer any questions you may have on any aspect of buying and selling a home, or the property market generally.

Questions can be submitted prior to the event in order for as detailed an answer as possible to be given, and this can be done on the registration form which can be found HERE.

The event is completely free of charge and takes place online on Thursday, August 19 from 12-12.45 pm. Once registered, a link will be sent to join the event via Zoom.

A spokesperson for ESPC said: “We understand this is an uncertain time for many home buyers and sellers. That's why we are with you every step of the way to help you navigate the property market with the most up to date information and advice and we hope events such as this will help.