Fully refurbished and with high-spec finishes, this stunning 5-bedroom detached house truly has the 'wow' factor

This truly modern and unique house is on one of the largest plots within the estate, bounded by mature trees to create a wooded and private feel and with delightful private gardens and views over and direct access to Raith Estate pond.

The spacious living accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the ground floor comprising roofed open porch, entrance hall, stylish open plan living/dining area and kitchen, utility room, double bedroom with en-suite, bedroom five/office, and a WC, while the upper level features a principal bedroom with luxurious en-suite bathroom, further two double bedrooms, one with access to a private balcony, and a main bathroom suite.

Externally, a block paved drive to the front provides off-street parking for several cars and leads to a large garage, while the delightful private gardens have been thoughtfully landscaped around the house and include a patio area, pergola, large deck, and a lawn which leads down to the pond.

On the market with Maven Property for offers over £600,000, more details can be found HERE.

