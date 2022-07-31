Gothic Revival style 200-year-old former manse with stunning architecture and peaceful rural location

Its original Gothic Revival design magnifies the beauty of the building with impressive stonework and many original features, while the location provides a sense of peacefulness and tranquillity, with views down the valley of the Forth towards the Bass Rock and Berwick Law.

This light and spacious four-bedroom detached home consists of two main storeys with an additional attic floor, and on the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, substantial drawing room, dining/family room, updated kitchen/breakfast room, modern bathroom with Jacuzzi style bath, laundry, coal store, utility room, and a boot room currently used as a gym.

An attractively designed staircase leads to the first floor which features a substantial dual aspect principal bedroom with adjoining shower/dressing room, further three large bedrooms, snug, bathroom, and a separate WC, while the attic level has a number of rooms with restricted height, the largest of which is currently used as a study but could be another bedroom.

Externally, the property is accessed via electric security gates leading to a driveway and there are a number of outbuildings, including a timber summerhouse with stone/slab deck, double garage and carport, and a large shed. The sizeable gardens hold a good mixture of mature trees, planted beds and lawn, with a flat area currently used as a croquet lawn.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £735,000, more details can be found HERE.

