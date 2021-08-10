Here are 10 of the most popular and adorable terrier breeds of dog

3. West Highland White Terrier

West Highland White Terriers - or Westies, as they are affectionately known - are described as "small, active, and full of self-esteem". The breed originated from the Malcolms of Poltalloch in Argyllshire, Scotland, in the mid 19th century as a working dog on the moors. Their bright white coat became an advantage as it was easier to see.

Photo: Getty Images