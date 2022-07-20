Muirwood Gardens is for the over-55s, and has a mix of luxurious apartments, bungalows and villas.

The Cruden Homes’ Juniper Residential development comes complete with a luxury guest suite, which is part of the development’s Club House - a high-end social hub where residents meet for coffee, hold whisky tastings and watch sporting events.

Among those who have moved in are David and Pauline Dickson.

David and Pauline Dickson at the age exclusive development in Kinross

They had previously lived in north east Fife, and were looking to move somewhere closer to family in the Edinburgh area.

“We are going to be grandparents in July, so we wanted good transport links, and wanted somewhere that our family could come and stay,” said Pauline.

David added: “The idea of living in an age-exclusive community was new to us but it was very appealing and it has been a positive experience.

“In this style of house there is a downstairs bedroom and shower room, so if you reach a stage where stairs are difficult, that's not going to cause problems.

Kinross itself is also a bonus.