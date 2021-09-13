Ideal time for people in Fife thinking of putting their property on the market

Carodean, on the edge of Falkland, is currently for sale through Galbraith for offers over £340,000. Pic: DTXimages.

That’s according to leading consultancy Galbraith, which has produced its latest quarterly residential market report (April 1 – June 30).

Galbraith’s residential sales team in Cupar continues to handle a growing number of buyers and has successfully completed four times as many property sales this quarter compared to the previous quarter of 2021.

Double the number of viewings with prospective purchasers were conducted by the sales team this quarter compared to the first quarter of this year, and twice as many property market appraisals were carried out over the same period.

Wellwood House in Saline is currently for sale through Galbraith for offers over £460,000. Pic: DTXimages.

Dominic Wedderburn, head of residential sales in Cupar, said: “Galbraith enjoys a good share of the market in Fife and we have been extremely busy handling the sale of a greater volume of properties and viewings undertaken over the past quarter.

“During the last quarter we saw a dramatic increase in the number of closing dates being set in order for sales to be agreed. In this type of scenario we often see properties selling at a significant premium above the asking price with as many as 10-12 interested parties making a competitive offer at the closing date.”

Fife continues to be a draw for purchasers seeking an idyllic rural lifestyle within reach of Edinburgh, Perth and Dundee, with the East Neuk and St Andrews continuing to draw the largest interest, in addition to the Tay coast towns of Newport-on-Tay, Wormit and Balmerino.

Mr Wedderburn added: “Properties in high demand are family sized properties with a good portion of land and the ability to utilise space well for the purpose of working from home. This is likely to continue as many businesses adopt a flexible or hybrid working style.”

Galbraith provides the full range of property consultancy services across the commercial, residential, rural and renewable energy sectors and handles the sale of properties valued at £55.4 million on average per quarter across its network of 13 offices in Scotland and the north of England.