Inside a spacious East Neuk home with seven bedrooms, six loos and a snug

This family home used to be a bed and breakfast - and it has everything, including a snug.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th May 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 12:33 BST

The seven-bed terraced Gaberlunzie House, at 18 High Street West, Anstruther, is on the market at offers over £360,000.

The property spans almost 270sqm. and offering excellent potential for development and modernisation.

It comprises three floors, and boasts six or seven bedrooms, multiple reception areas, a kitchen, and six bathrooms - all enhanced by characterful traditional features.

It also overlooks Dreel Burn which is a haven for wildlife, and is accompanied by a low-maintenance garden.

Full details and schedule here: https://espc.com/property/gaberlunzie-house-18-high-street-west-anstruther-ky10-3dl/36170477?sid=561365

The house covers almost 270sqm and offers fantastic potential for development and modernisation.

Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther

The house covers almost 270sqm and offers fantastic potential for development and modernisation. Photo: Thorntons

The family room is a great place to relax, dine and entertain.

Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther

The family room is a great place to relax, dine and entertain. Photo: Thorntons

The en suite facilities

Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther

The en suite facilities Photo: Thorntons

The dining area revels in space and has some fantastic features

Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther

The dining area revels in space and has some fantastic features Photo: Thorntons

