Inside a spacious East Neuk home with seven bedrooms, six loos and a snug

This family home used to be a bed and breakfast - and it has everything, including a snug.

The seven-bed terraced Gaberlunzie House, at 18 High Street West, Anstruther, is on the market at offers over £360,000.

The property spans almost 270sqm. and offering excellent potential for development and modernisation.

It comprises three floors, and boasts six or seven bedrooms, multiple reception areas, a kitchen, and six bathrooms - all enhanced by characterful traditional features.

It also overlooks Dreel Burn which is a haven for wildlife, and is accompanied by a low-maintenance garden.

Full details and schedule here: https://espc.com/property/gaberlunzie-house-18-high-street-west-anstruther-ky10-3dl/36170477?sid=561365

1 . Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther The house covers almost 270sqm and offers fantastic potential for development and modernisation. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

2 . Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther The family room is a great place to relax, dine and entertain. Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

3 . Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther The en suite facilities Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales

4 . Gaberlunzie House, Anstruther The dining area revels in space and has some fantastic features Photo: Thorntons Photo Sales