Inside a spacious East Neuk home with seven bedrooms, six loos and a snug
This family home used to be a bed and breakfast - and it has everything, including a snug.
The seven-bed terraced Gaberlunzie House, at 18 High Street West, Anstruther, is on the market at offers over £360,000.
The property spans almost 270sqm. and offering excellent potential for development and modernisation.
It comprises three floors, and boasts six or seven bedrooms, multiple reception areas, a kitchen, and six bathrooms - all enhanced by characterful traditional features.
It also overlooks Dreel Burn which is a haven for wildlife, and is accompanied by a low-maintenance garden.
Full details and schedule here: https://espc.com/property/gaberlunzie-house-18-high-street-west-anstruther-ky10-3dl/36170477?sid=561365