Inside a Victorian villa in Kirkcaldy with many original features
A three-bedroom family home which mixes the modern and traditional is on the market at offers over £190,000.
The property at 7 Viewforth Street is an immaculately presented, well maintained home set over two levels and in a highly sought-after residential street.
This beautiful house has been tastefully modernised whilst retaining many original features:
On the ground level you will find a spacious lounge with an open fireplace. Also on this level is a spacious sitting / dining room, plus a modern kitchen fitted with an array of floor and wall mounted units.
It leads to the conservatory which also accesses the sunny, enclosed back garden.
The ground floor also features the contemporary bathroom and bedroom number three.
Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom and a second bedroom