Inside a Victorian villa in Kirkcaldy with many original features

The property at 7 Viewforth Street is an immaculately presented, well maintained home set over two levels and in a highly sought-after residential street.

This beautiful house has been tastefully modernised whilst retaining many original features:

On the ground level you will find a spacious lounge with an open fireplace. Also on this level is a spacious sitting / dining room, plus a modern kitchen fitted with an array of floor and wall mounted units.

It leads to the conservatory which also accesses the sunny, enclosed back garden.

The ground floor also features the contemporary bathroom and bedroom number three.

Upstairs, there is a large master bedroom and a second bedroom

Full details at: https://espc.com/property/7-viewforth-street-kirkcaldy-ky1-3dq/36127184?sid=165953

1. 7 Viewforth Street, Kirkcaldy The exterior of the property Photo: Fords Daly Legal Photo Sales

2. 7 Viewforth Street, Kirkcaldy Bathroom Photo: Fords Daly Legal Photo Sales

3. 7 Viewforth Street, Kirkcaldy Kitchen Photo: Fords Daly Legal Photo Sales

4. SSFF-11-11-22 Viewforth St 7 SCOTupload.jpg Conservatory Photo: Fords Daly Legal Photo Sales