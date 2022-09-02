News you can trust since 1871
Imagine owning this property ...

Inside Fife castle for sale: £3.5m buys you these grounds, ten bedrooms and more

A historic castle in Fife with its own helicopter pad is up for sale with a £3.5 million price tag.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:09 pm
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 9:12 pm

The B-listed Myres Castle, which dates back to the 16th century, is being marketed by Savills.

Set on a rise just outside the village of Auchtermuchty, it has ten en-suite bedrooms, a billiards room, 45 acres of grounds, a three-bedroom courtyard cottage, and comes complete with its own Bio-mass boiler for heating.

Jamie Macnab from Savills described it as “one of the very finest properties I have had the pleasure of marketing”.

This gallery of photos shows just what you could get for your money…

Read the full story here: https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/people/historic-fife-castle-up-for-sale-with-ps35m-price-tag-3829102

1. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife

A four-poster bed - and there are nine other bedrooms!

Photo: DTXimages

2. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife

This is what you get for your money ...

Photo: na

3. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife

A room steeped in history

Photo: DTXimages

4. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife

It complete complete with its own one-bedroom gate lodge, and three-bedroom courtyard cottage.

Photo: DTXimages

