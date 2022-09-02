The B-listed Myres Castle, which dates back to the 16th century, is being marketed by Savills.

Set on a rise just outside the village of Auchtermuchty, it has ten en-suite bedrooms, a billiards room, 45 acres of grounds, a three-bedroom courtyard cottage, and comes complete with its own Bio-mass boiler for heating.

Jamie Macnab from Savills described it as “one of the very finest properties I have had the pleasure of marketing”.

This gallery of photos shows just what you could get for your money…

1. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife A four-poster bed - and there are nine other bedrooms!

2. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife This is what you get for your money ...

3. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife A room steeped in history

4. £3.5m castle for sale in Fife It complete complete with its own one-bedroom gate lodge, and three-bedroom courtyard cottage.