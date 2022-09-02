Inside Fife castle for sale: £3.5m buys you these grounds, ten bedrooms and more
A historic castle in Fife with its own helicopter pad is up for sale with a £3.5 million price tag.
The B-listed Myres Castle, which dates back to the 16th century, is being marketed by Savills.
Set on a rise just outside the village of Auchtermuchty, it has ten en-suite bedrooms, a billiards room, 45 acres of grounds, a three-bedroom courtyard cottage, and comes complete with its own Bio-mass boiler for heating.
Jamie Macnab from Savills described it as “one of the very finest properties I have had the pleasure of marketing”.
This gallery of photos shows just what you could get for your money…
