Inside Fife’s cheapest four-bedroom flat goes as it goes under the hammer for £50,000

The cheapest four-bedroom property in Fife going under the hammer.

A lower cottage flat in Methil is going up for sale by auction at an opening bid of £50,000 – and it’s the cheapest of its kind on the regional market right now, according to online property portal Rightmove.

Being sold by property auctioneers, Auction House Scotland, the flat at 34 Kirkland Walk is in need of a full renovation throughout.

The property includes a lounge, four bedrooms, family bathroom and a kitchen with French doors leading out to a generously-sized rear garden, plus another garden to the front.

Mandi Cooper, managing director of Auction House Scotland,, said: “Anybody who has watched BBC's Homes Under the Hammer will know just how beneficial buying a property at an auction can be. Houses that go under the hammer can not only be bought at a much cheaper price than what they would go for on the market, but each home is often run-down - meaning potential buyers can renovate it and build upon a blank canvas to really make it their own.”

“This flat is an excellent example of this and has the potential to become a great home to live in, especially for those looking to be close to the beautiful Fife coast!”

The flat goes to auction on December 6th. Bidding opens at 1.00pm on December 5, and will close at 1.34pm on the sixth.

There is an open viewing planned for Monday, November 28 between 10.00-10.30am.

Visit the auction house website at auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland

The property includes a lounge, four bedrooms, family bathroom and a kitchen with French doors leading out to a generously-sized rear garden

One of the bedrooms

The kitchen is in need of complete refurbishment

The bathroom needs a bit more than just TLC