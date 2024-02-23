Inside five-bedroom Lundin Links Victorian villa on market at offers over £875,000

The property in Links Road, occupies an elevated position overlooking the golf course, and offers spectacular views over the Firth of Forth. This beautiful, traditional family house is thought to date back to the 1890s, and still retains an abundance of characterful features.

The accommodation is set across two floors and offers a fantastic opportunity for modernisation. There is also a self-contained ground floor apartment, extensive loft space, and an excellent range of outbuildings to the rear.

The south-facing dining room in particular is a stunning room with a large bay window offering coastal views. Other features include ornate cornicing, original timber flooring and a fireplace with marble surround and decorative mantlepiece.

The family room and a ground floor bedroom also sit south facing off the hall, and there is a cloakroom with stained glass window which opens into a bathroom. Steps from the end of the entrance hall lead down into the kitchen. A utility room, and the south-facing sun room sit beyond, the latter with beautiful views and double doors opening into the garden.

The drawing room mirrors the dining room below with its large bay window with fitted window seats, while the principal bedroom has a corner window looking east along the coastline, an en suite bathroom, and a dressing room which can also be accessed from the landing. There are three further bedrooms and five separate loft rooms.

Westhall also benefits from a self-contained ground floor flat which can be accessed both internally and externally. It has a kitchenette, sitting room. Outhouses include a greenhouse, garden store, gardener’s WC, potting shed and stores.bedroom and shower room.

Harry Maitland for Savills said: “Westhall represents an exciting opportunity to upgrade and modernise a splendid Victorian family house in a wonderful setting. The views across the Firth of Forth are breathtaking.”

