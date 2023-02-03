Inside the Kirkcaldy home for sale complete with an orangery extension with its own health suite

Our featured property is a stunning executive home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy which is on the market with Yopa at offers over £415,000

It has been maintained and upgraded by the present owner to an excellent standard throughout.

A standout feature is the orangery extension which houses a health suite including, a sunken hot tub, steam room and shower. It also has large floor to ceiling windows providing ample natural light and offers pleasant aspects over an adjacent wooded area.

The property offers flexible family accommodation with the advantage of well kept garden grounds, double driveway and garage.

It includes a double garage, a ounge with balcony, a fitted dining kitchen, utility room, separate dining room, sitting room and family room. The master bedroom has fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, and there are three further double bedrooms.

There is a large well manicured lawn to the side with central rockery and many fruit trees including plum and apple. On the opposite site of the property there is a walled and paved courtyard with a central fish pond.

Full details here: https://www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/330750#description

1 . Blair Place, Kirkcaldy The house has its own sauna Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

2 . Blair Place, Kirkcaldy The family bathroom Photo: Yopa Photo Sales

3 . Blair Place, Kirkcaldy The luxury bathroom Photo: Yop[a Photo Sales

4 . Blair Place, Kirkcaldy The stunning fish pond Photo: Yopa Photo Sales