Inside this two-bedroom family home with a desirable courtyard setting
5 Inzievar Courtyard, Dunfermline, is a unique and beautifully designed two-bedroom family home, situated within a most desirable courtyard setting.
On the market at offers over £162,000, it offers spacious and flexible accommodation.
The lounge/dining room boasts a lovely multi-fuel log burner located in the corner which heats this family home.
The focal point is a staircase leading to the upper level. The kitchen has a wealth of modern floor and wall-mounted units and has an abundance of natural light. The three-piece family bathroom is located at the rear.
On the upper level, there are two identical bedrooms all double in size and space for free-standing furniture if required.
The property has private gardens and parking.
Full details at: https://espc.com/property/5-inzievar-courtyard-dunfermline-ky12-8hb/36126464?sid=831798