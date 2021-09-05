Kirkcaldy property: Beautiful 4-bedroom upper maisonette apartment with exquisite interior design and amazing garden area

Set over three levels, entrance is on the ground floor which contains a storage cupboard, WC, and door to the garden area, as well as a natural antique pine staircase which leads to the first floor level and the main apartment comprising beautiful lounge with high ceiling and ornate cornicing, fabulous modern kitchen, utility room, dining room with designer wallpaper, two double bedrooms, and a fantastic contemporary bathroom with walk-in shower cubicle.

The wonderful attic conversion features two large bedrooms, one created by adding a dormer extension to the rear of the building and with elevated views across the town, and a separate shower room.

Externally, the rear garden is privately enclosed within 10ft wooden fencing, antique brick walls and hedgerows, and features a large split level timber deck, brick outside shed converted into a bar with serving hatch, summerhouse, hot tub (available by separate negotiation), and a two-seater sauna with porthole style window.

On the market with Delmor for offers over £209,995, more details can be found HERE.

