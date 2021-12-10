Kirkcaldy property: Stunning traditional 2-bedroom upper villa in prime central location really has the wow factor

The beautiful accommodation is set over two levels and comprises an internal stairwell with original oak staircase and stained glass window, stunning lounge with bay window and multi-fuel fire, modern kitchen with all appliances built-in, two double bedrooms, and a modern shower room.

The flat also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, and there is a driveway to the front with space for one car.

On the market with Morton Napier for offers over £139,950, more details can be found HERE.

1. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy Staircase. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy Landing with stained glass window. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales