Front of property.

Kirkcaldy property: Stunning traditional 2-bedroom upper villa in prime central location really has the wow factor

Situated in a highly desirable central area of Kirkcaldy, within minutes of the town centre and all its amenities, this impressive flat is a real showstopper.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:15 pm
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 3:25 pm

The beautiful accommodation is set over two levels and comprises an internal stairwell with original oak staircase and stained glass window, stunning lounge with bay window and multi-fuel fire, modern kitchen with all appliances built-in, two double bedrooms, and a modern shower room.

The flat also benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, and there is a driveway to the front with space for one car.

On the market with Morton Napier for offers over £139,950, more details can be found HERE.

1. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy

Staircase.

2. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy

Landing with stained glass window.

3. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy

Lounge.

4. Townsend Place, Kirkcaldy

Lounge.

Kirkcaldy
