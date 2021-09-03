Kirkcaldy property: Superb 4-bedroom traditional semi-detached home with beautiful original features in town centre location

The property is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance porch, hallway, living room with unique ‘butler’s pantry’ access to the spacious dining kitchen, sitting room/fifth bedroom, family room, sun room, utility room, double bedroom, and a bathroom.

The upper landing has a skylight providing natural light and gives access to three further double bedrooms and a shower room. Bedroom 1 is an impressive space overlooking the rear gardens with a sink and array of storage; bedroom 2 is a front aspect bedroom of generous proportions; while bedroom 3 has a sink and a unique recess space providing a storage/study area as required.

Externally, a driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while a beautiful enclosed walled garden to the rear is bordered by plants and trees creating a lovely private setting. There are two external stores as well as a cellar below the sun room which provides further storage.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £400,000, more details can be found HERE.

