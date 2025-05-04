Look inside the 1960s East Neuk bungalow vying to be Scotland's Home of the Year

Coastal View in Anstruther is home to Suzanne Tyler and husband David Dines and is one of three properties in the East area hoping to secure a spot in the final of BBC TV series Scotland’s Home of the Year.

The couple relocated from London to the East Neuk and have worked hard to modernise the 1960s bungalow.

Suzanne said: “We bought the house in August 2021 and had intended to renovate and then move up from London. But we loved it here so much that we moved up in April 2022 when it was still a very dated, tired 1960s bungalow. The work started in November and we moved into a rental across the road. The work was completed and we moved back at the end of July 2023.”

Despite not having seen the house in-person before buying it because of Covid restrictions, Suzanne said they were drawn to it and “it was always about the view and the potential for us to make a transformation”.

The house was built in the 1960s and has only had two previous owners.

Suzanne said: “The first family a mum and her three daughters bought it off plan and stayed a few years. We met the daughters last year and they told us about their time here.

"Jessie and her husband bought the house in c1967 and stayed here for the rest of their lives. Jessie was well known and loved in the street and we’ve always felt this is Jessie’s house and we needed to honour it.

“We carefully moved her roses and have retained the curly ironwork at the top of the stairs."

Keeping the original structure, Suzanne and David extended the property, opening up living spaces, maximising the views and creating more space for their impressive art collection.

Suzanne continued: “The transformation was always about the views and the light, showcasing both the beautiful East Neuk coastline but also creating the right space for the pictures we have collected over the past 30 years. We love the fact that from the front door you can see all the way through the house and the garden to the sea, because of the positioning of an interior window.”

Asked why they decided to enter Scotland’s Home of the Year this year, Suzanne said: “We had an amazing team who helped us achieve our home – our architects and builders, local craftsmen who did all the steel work and another who built our bespoke dining table. SHOTY is really our thank you to all of them.”

Coastal View will feature on Monday’s episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year when viewers will be able to see what the judges – Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell – think of the property.

The trio score three properties in each episode on architectural merit, distinctive design and original style to decide which one will make it to the competition’s finale.

The other two properties the judges must choose between in this year’s East episode are a tenement in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh and a Georgian basement apartment in the capital’s New Town.

Coastal View will feature on Scotland’s Home of the Year on BBC One Scotland on Monday, May 5 at 8.30pm.

1 . Coastal View, Anstruther Homeowners David and Suzanne outside their home, Coastal View. (Pic: IWC Media/BBC Scotland)

2 . Coastal View, Anstruther Open plan living space with stunning views.

3 . Coastal View, Anstruther The extension of their property was about open plan living and the views.

4 . Coastal View, Anstruther What a stunning view from your kitchen.