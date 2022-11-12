Luxury holiday lodge in historic coastal village with inspiring sea views
Inspiring sea views and open plan living are on offer with this rare opportunity to buy a luxury lodge in Fife.
The home at Sauchope Links Caravan Site in Crail is on the market at offers over £145,000.It has two double bedrooms, and two quality bathrooms - and is excellent decorative order throughout. It has a private elevated deck, a southeast-facing garden, and a driveway.
The reception area has generous floorspace for lounge furniture and a table and chairs; plus, it has triple-aspect glazing with French doors that extend further out onto the private deck.
Neatly zoned behind a central island, the kitchen has a contemporary style
The two double bedrooms are presented in light hues and with soft carpets, and both have built-in wardrobes. In addition, the principal bedroom has a modern en-suite shower room.
The property has broadband connection, double-glazed windows, and gas central heating.
Full details here: https://espc.com/property/110-sauchope-links-caravan-site-crail-anstruther-ky10-3xj/36124730?sid=165953