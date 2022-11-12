News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Exterior view

Luxury holiday lodge in historic coastal village with inspiring sea views

Inspiring sea views and open plan living are on offer with this rare opportunity to buy a luxury lodge in Fife.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago

The home at Sauchope Links Caravan Site in Crail is on the market at offers over £145,000.It has two double bedrooms, and two quality bathrooms - and is excellent decorative order throughout. It has a private elevated deck, a southeast-facing garden, and a driveway.

The reception area has generous floorspace for lounge furniture and a table and chairs; plus, it has triple-aspect glazing with French doors that extend further out onto the private deck.

Neatly zoned behind a central island, the kitchen has a contemporary style

The two double bedrooms are presented in light hues and with soft carpets, and both have built-in wardrobes. In addition, the principal bedroom has a modern en-suite shower room.

The property has broadband connection, double-glazed windows, and gas central heating.

Full details here: https://espc.com/property/110-sauchope-links-caravan-site-crail-anstruther-ky10-3xj/36124730?sid=165953

1. 110 Sauchope Links Caravan Site, Crail

Spacious living area

Photo: Thorntons

Photo Sales

2. 110 Sauchope Links Caravan Site, Crail

Bathroom

Photo: Thorntons

Photo Sales

3. 110 Sauchope Links Caravan Site, Crail

View from the balcony

Photo: Thorntons

Photo Sales

4. 110 Sauchope Links Caravan Site, Crail

Bedroom

Photo: Thorntons

Photo Sales
Fife
Next Page
Page 1 of 3