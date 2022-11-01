Mid-terrace home in heart of Dunfermline with office in former wash house

On the market with offers at £225,000, 67 Grieve Street, it is in the heart of Dunfermline, and is convenient for the city centre, Pittencrieff Park, schools and transport links.

The property comprises two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, lounge, a dining kitchen, hall, downstairs WC and shower room.

French windows also lead to a decking area and on to the garden.

The property’s former wash house is also being used as a home office.

1. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline The entrance to the house. Photo: Ross & Connel Photo Sales

2. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline The living room with a splash of colour Photo: Ross & Connel Photo Sales

3. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline Kitchen Photo: Ross & Connel Photo Sales

4. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline Bathroom Photo: Ross & Connel Photo Sales