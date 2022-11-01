News you can trust since 1871
Dining room and kitchen

Mid-terrace home in heart of Dunfermline with office in former wash house

This is a most appealing and rarely available mid terraced property which dates back to around 1900.

By Allan Crow
5 minutes ago
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:51pm

On the market with offers at £225,000, 67 Grieve Street, it is in the heart of Dunfermline, and is convenient for the city centre, Pittencrieff Park, schools and transport links.

The property comprises two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, lounge, a dining kitchen, hall, downstairs WC and shower room.

French windows also lead to a decking area and on to the garden.

The property’s former wash house is also being used as a home office.

Full details: https://espc.com/property/67-grieve-street-dunfermline-ky12-8dw/36126479?sid=831798

1. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline

The entrance to the house.

Photo: Ross & Connel

Photo Sales

2. 67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline

The living room with a splash of colour

Photo: Ross & Connel

Photo Sales

67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline

Kitchen

Kitchen

Photo: Ross & Connel

Photo Sales

67 Grieve Street, Dunfermline

Bathroom

Bathroom

Photo: Ross & Connel

Photo Sales
