Mid-terrace home in heart of Dunfermline with office in former wash house
This is a most appealing and rarely available mid terraced property which dates back to around 1900.
On the market with offers at £225,000, 67 Grieve Street, it is in the heart of Dunfermline, and is convenient for the city centre, Pittencrieff Park, schools and transport links.
The property comprises two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, lounge, a dining kitchen, hall, downstairs WC and shower room.
French windows also lead to a decking area and on to the garden.
The property’s former wash house is also being used as a home office.
