North Berwick tops list of Scotland's most expensive seaside town for properties
North Berwick is top of the list of Scotland’s most expensive seaside towns for properties, according to a new report.
The Bank of Scotland said the scenic East Lothian town has an average house price of £401,590 – two and a half times more than the average price for a seaside town in Scotland.
Overall the average price of a property in a Scottish seaside town is now £159,067, up 5 per cent over the last year, according to the study of house prices.
St Andrews came in second at £354,136 and Dunbar third with an average price for properties of 224,213.
Seven out of the top ten most expensive seaside towns in Scotland are located in East Lothian or Fife.
Eyemouth in the Borders has seen the biggest increase in average price of any Scottish seaside town over the last year, jumping by more than a third from £135,754 to £183,997.
Meanwhile, Port Bannatyne on the Isle of Bute has seen the biggest average price rise over the last decade, jumping by a whopping 75 per cent from £73,351 to £128,405.
But overall the west coast is the cheapest for seaside towns – with Millport, on the Isle of Cumbrae, offering the most affordable properties at an average of £74,148. It also tops the list of cheapest seaside town for houses across the UK.
Graham Blair, Mortgages Director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Scotland’s stunning coastline makes its seaside towns highly desirable places to live, with homebuyers hunting properties in the likes of North Berwick and St Andrews facing a hefty price premium. However for those prepared to cast their nets a little wider, Scotland still provides great value in comparison to coastal areas in other parts of Britain, with the west coast in particular offering the benefits of seaside living at a much more affordable price.”
Bank of Scotland Seaside tracks house price movements in 55 seaside towns in Scotland based on house price data from the Registers of Scotland and the Land Registry.
Top ten most expensive Seaside towns
North Berwick 401,590
St Andrews 354,136
Dunbar 224,213
Stonehaven 218,877
Anstruther 215,659
Dalgety Bay 206,805
Cockenzie 206,118
Helensburgh 204,909
Inverkip 204,571
Musselburgh 199,295