North East Fife named as the most ‘up-and-coming’ place to live in Scotland

The picturesque location was crowned as the most exciting area to buy property in the whole of Scotland, after analysis of more than 600 UK locations based on defining factors such as house price increases, quality of schools and increases in people searching for a move to the area.

With an 86% increase in people searching for a move there in the last year, North East Fife ticked most boxes for being 'up-and-coming' where property is concerned.

The research, by property website Boomin, analysed how more than 600 locations fared against ten separate factors including house price increase, search demand and even the positivity of the news in each area.

The natural beauty attracts property buyers to the north east of Fife.

The top 5 up-and-coming locations in Scotland:

1 North East Fife

2 Stirling

3 Moray

4 Ross

5 Kincardine

Michael Bruce, Group CEO and founder of Boomin, said: “At Boomin, we want to empower our customers to ‘get there first’ and find what really is their dream home. A huge aspect of this is finding the right area to live in before things get too competitive, so we wanted to go beyond just house price increases as an indicator of how ‘sought after’ an area is, and look at what the modern home owner really wants.

"Taking into account everything from proximity to schools and crime rates, to how many restaurant options there are in the area, has allowed us to shine a light on the places people might not have been considering, but could be just what they’re looking for.”