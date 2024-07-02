One in Four Residents in Scotland are Paying for a Service that Doesn’t Work Properly

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New research has revealed just how much residents in Scotland are willing to tolerate from service providers like broadband and utility suppliers before shopping around.

The study found that almost a quarter (23%) are currently paying for a service that doesn’t work as it should, whilst one in 10 are forking out on services they can’t use at all.

On top of this, residents in Scotland are the most likely in the UK to stay on hold with their provider, with a third willing to wait over 30 minutes before considering a switch elsewhere.

28% of locals say they’d tolerate rude customer service from a company and the same proportion would put up with being overcharged before looking elsewhere.

The survey, conducted on behalf of ultrafast broadband provider, Trooli, revealed that many also feel they have no choice but to accept unexpected mid-contract price rises. The average Scottish billpayer admits they’d stomach an increase of 10%, with 42% saying they have to put up with poor providers because it’s so hard to get out of contract. Sadly, a further 33% feel stuck because they believe there are no suitable alternatives.

What’s more, one in six would continue to pay companies that have deliberately misled them with unfair or confusing T&Cs and 13% are willing to overlook a company acting unethically.

In true British fashion, 16% of Scots admit they put up with more from poor providers than anyone else in their lives, with the average person willing to endure nearly two months of bad service before considering a switch to another provider. 11% even agreed that they’re more likely to change jobs than go through the ordeal of leaving a service provider.

Andy Conibere, CEO of Trooli comments: “With bills at an all-time high, we were shocked to see just how tolerant billpayers can be, even when faced with exceptionally poor service and costs rising unexpectedly.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe everyone deserves access to services they can rely on at a fair, consistent price and hope this research acts as a wake-up call to anyone who’s been tolerating service outages and unhelpful customer service calls for too long. It’s never worth settling when it comes to the products and services you rely on. Demand better from your service providers or consider a switch elsewhere.”