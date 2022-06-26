Outstanding 7-bedroom detached villa in coastal location close to beach with spacious rooms and large garden

The beautiful accommodation is arranged on two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance vestibule, grand reception hall with feature central staircase, open plan lounge and dining room, sizeable conservatory, sitting room, expansive kitchen with dining area and doors to the rear garden, utility room with access to the integral double garage, and a WC.

The first floor landing leads to a beautiful master bedroom with dressing area and en-suite shower room, a further six bedrooms (one currently being used as an office), and two modern and stylish bathrooms.

Externally, a large mono block drive with turning area to the front provides extensive off-street parking and leads to a double garage, while the large rear garden features a substantial patio area and is mostly laid with lawn and hedge with planted borders.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £650,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Forman Road, Leven Front of property. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Forman Road, Leven Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Forman Road, Leven Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Forman Road, Leven Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales