Outstanding modern 8-bedroom home with luxury finish and fittings and separate cottage is a country house for the 21st century

It has an attractive countryside setting, backed by woodland and with an open outlook across the fertile plains of the Howe of Fife to the Lomond Hills, but readily accessible for transport links and not far from the towns of Ladybank and Cupar.

The house has an impressive and evenly proportioned front façade and well finished interior which on the ground floor comprises impressive hall with feature oak central staircase, magnificent drawing room with fantastic views, dining room, sitting room, kitchen, family room, utility room and boot room.

Connecting doors lead to the east wing with two guest bedrooms (one used as an office), bathroom and a large games room (could also be used as a gym/home cinema) with double patio doors leading onto a large terrace and stairs leading to two additional bedrooms on the upper floor.

The first floor accommodation is centred on a galleried landing and features a wonderful principal bedroom with west facing balcony, its own dressing room and en-suite bathroom, three further family bedrooms, one with its own en-suite bathroom, and a shower room shared by the other two.

Opposite the main house sits a well-finished two bedroom cottage which currently generates a useful income from holiday lets, and adjoins a range of outbuildings comprising five garages and a workshop.

Externally, the property is accessed through an impressive entrance with electric gates which gives way to a large sweeping drive with lawns. To the north of the house is an enclosed private courtyard area, and to the south the lawns lead around the cottage to a paddock area with a mature Scots pine coppice.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,750,000, more details can be found HERE.

